Hyderabad: Pawan Kalyan’s Vakeel Saab pre-release event permission rejected

Hyderabad: Amid surge in COVID-19 cases across the state, Hyderabad police on Wednesday denied the permission to conduct the pre-release event of the highly aniticipated Pawan Kalyan’s upcoming movie ‘Vakeel Saab’. The event was supposed to be held on April 3 at Yousufguda Police Grounds in Hyderabad.

However, the application of J Media Factory seeking the permission to conduct the event with a capacity of 6000 audience is rejected by the police authorities citing the pandemic reasons. The makers have spent around Rs 1 crore for the pre-release of the film.

The rejection by Hyderabad police comes after the Telangana recently ordered to avoid public gatherings in huge masses amid rapid surge in coronavirus cases.

Ruckus at Vakeel Saab’s theatrical trailer launch

We have also witnessed the euphoria of Pawan Kalyan’s fans during the Vakeel Saab’s trailer release earlier this week. Many thronged the theatres across the two Telugu states to see their favourite star on the big screen The actor-politician is making a comeback on the screen after hiatus of three years.

In the viral pictures and videos of multiplexes and single screen cinemas that are surfacing online, fans can be seen going berserk, pushing through the doors and rushing into the theatre, resulting in a stampede-like situation. Many even gathered outside the cinema halls to put cutouts of Pawan Kalyan and were engaged in festive moods to celebrate the actor’s comeback.

#WATCH | Andhra Pradesh: Ruckus erupted at a theatre in Visakhapatnam during the release of the trailer of actor & Jan Sena chief Pawan Kalyan's movie, yesterday pic.twitter.com/MjNrpxto1d — ANI (@ANI) March 30, 2021

Vakeel Saab, which has been produced by Boney Kapoor, also stars Anjali and Nivetha Thomas in crucial roles. The project is most likely to hit the screens for Sankranti 2021. The film has music by SS Thaman and has been co-produced by Dil Raju. Directed by Sriram Venu, the music score of the movie is by Thaman S. The trailer has garnered over 12 million views since it was released.