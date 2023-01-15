Hyderabad: PD Act against another Goa-based druglord

Hyderabad: The city police charged the Preventive Detention Act against the alleged Goa-based drug lord John Stephen D Souza alias Steve, 60, owner of Hill Top Night Club.

Stephen was apprehended last year in September by the Hyderabad police in connection with NDPS (The Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act) case booked against him at Osmania University police station.

SP North Goa, Nidhin Valsan on January 14 was quoted by ANI saying, “Accused (Stephen) is supposed to report before Hyderabad police every week in connection to an earlier case. When he went there this time, he was booked by Hyderabad police under the NDPS Act. Hyderabad police and Goa police are working together to fight the drug menace.”

The suspect has been in the business for more than 40 years and is known as the party organizer supplying drugs to 600 linked customers which include cocaine, ecstasy pills, and LSD blot.

Two other Goa-based drug dealers Pritesh Borkar and Edwin Nunes are already detained under PD Act by the Hyderabad police.