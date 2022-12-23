Hyderabad: PD Act invoked against 17 prostitution organizers

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad police invoked PD Act against 17 persons who were arrested in a major human trafficking racket detected by the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit police, Special Operations Team and others.

The police arrested 17 persons involved in the online and offline prostitution and seized 34 mobile phones and MDMA drugs.

Also Read Telangana extends AK Khan’s tenure as govt advisor for another 2 years

As per the investigation and analysis 14,000 women were trafficked by the organizers in last three to four years. The prostitution was carried out offline and online through websites, mobile phone based applications and social media platforms,” said Stephen Raveendra had said when the persons were arrested on December 8.

The gangs were maintaining contact with each other through WhatsApp groups and arranging travel and accommodation for the customers and victims as well. The 17 persons are allegedly responsible for about 70% of the cases in Cyberabad and Hyderabad police limits.