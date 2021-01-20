Hyderabad: PD Act invoked against rowdy sheeter in old city

Hyderabad: Hyderabad city police on Tuesday issued orders under the Preventive Detention Act against a rowdy sheeter from Mirchowk in the old city.

According to police, Amer Hussain alias Gajini Amer (26), a resident of Purani Haveli, along with his associates committed an attempt to murder and murder in an organized manner under Mirchowk police station jurisdiction.

“He has been creating large scale fear, terror and panic among the general public, thereby adversely affecting the public order, apart from disturbing the peace, tranquillity and social harmony in the society,” said police officials.

In January, 2020 the accused has been arrested by the Rein Bazar Police under section 302, 120-B, 506, r/w 34 of the IPC and section 25 (1) (b) of Arms Act. Later he was remanded to judicial custody. The preventive detention order was executed on him on and he was lodged in Central Prison in Chanchalguda.