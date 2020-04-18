Hyderabad: PDS rice smuggling racket busted in Old city

Hyderabad: In a joint operation, the sleuths of Commissioner’s task force, South zone team along with civil supplies officials apprehended two persons who were procuring and transporting PDS rice illegally from Hyderabad to Humnabad district in Karnataka.

During this operation, police have seized 12 tons of PDS Rice, DCM & auto trolley at the instance of accused.



Mohammed Mohsin Qureshi a resident of Nawabsaab Kunta, Falaknuma in the old city came in contact with PDS rice sellers and purchasers. Later, he hatched a plan to transport PDS rice illegally on higher price from Hyderabad to Humnabad, Karnataka State.

Due to COVID-19 lockdown, the Government of Telangana is supplying 12 kgs of rice under the public distribution scheme (PDS) to the ration card holders for free of cost for each person.

By taking advantage Mohsin Qureshi purchased the PDS Rice from the cardholders of Hyderabad and Cyberabad through one SogulaRamanjaneyulu(Driver) on a cheap rate and procured nearly 12 tons (12,000 KGs) of PDS rice and loaded in one Auto trolley and one DCM to transport Humnabad, Karnataka in high price.

On a tip of information, south zone task force along with civil supplies officials nabbed two accused and seized 12 Tons of PDS rice from their possession.

