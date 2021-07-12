Hyderabad: Peddlers finding new ways to deliver drugs

12th July 2021
Hyderabad: Peddlers are finding new ways to deliver drugs such as cocaine, cannabis, etc., to customers.

In one of the delivery ways, the peddler just knows the details of the buyer’s car. After noticing the car, the peddler drops the drug parcel in it. The monetary deal between them takes place on social media platforms.

It has been noticed that the sale of drugs is on the rise among youngsters in Hyderabad.

A few years back, the government had started strict proceedings against the drugs peddlers and some influential persons were also under the scanner. However, the drug business still continues in the city.

