Hyderabad: People burn effigy of Raja Singh

TanveerPublished: 25th October 2020 3:39 pm IST
Raja Singh

Hyderabad: The effigy of BJP MLA from Goshamahal, Raja Singh burned on Saturday by the residents of Gunfoundry.

They accused him of disrupting the distribution of the State government’s interim financial assistance of Rs 10,000 to families affected by the floods.

On Friday, the BJP MLA demanded that the authorities should give money to all the families who are staying in government housing complexes in Netaji Nagar. After which a group of people gathered in the locality and raised slogans against Raja Singh and BJP.

The officials said that after a survey, they had identified the families who were affected by the floods and those staying in top floors of buildings were not eligible as of now.

Over 3 lakh flood-affected families in Hyderabad to get Rs 10k assistance

The programme was disrupted after the BJP MLA raised objection. This enraged the people, who on Saturday burned Raja Singh’s effigy accusing him of disrupting the assistance.

