Hyderabad: People visit Chowmahalla Palace to pay last respects to Mukarram Jah

Hyderabad: People start visiting Chowmahalla Palace to pay their last respects to the titular eighth Nizam of Hyderabad Mukarram Jah. He passed away in Turkey on January 14.

The body that arrived at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport by a chartered flight from Turkey was shifted to Chowmahalla Palace on Tuesday. Mukarram Jah’s son Prince Azmath Jah and daughter Princess Shehkyar accompanied the mortal remains.

According to Chowmahalla Palace Trust, special arrangements have been made for people to pay their last respects from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday.

The mortal remains will be carried to the historic Makkah Masjid from Chowmahalla Palace around 4 p.m. After ‘Namaz-e-Janaza’, Mukarram Jah Bahadur will be laid to rest at Asaf Jahi family tombs in the premises of the mosque.

In 1967 when the seventh Nizam of Hyderabad Mir Osman Ali Khan died, around one million attended the funeral procession. It is likely that the city may see a similar procession today.

Traffic restrictions for funeral procession

In view of the funeral procession of Mukarram Jah, the Hyderabad police imposed traffic diversions. The restrictions will remain in force from 8 am on Wednesday.

At Volga Junction, traffic coming from Himmatpura will not be allowed towards Khilwat and will be diverted towards Fateh Darwaza and Himmatpura. At Murgi Chowk Junction, traffic coming from Moosa Bowli and Chelapura will not allowed towards Motigalli and will be diverted towards Chelapura and Moosa Bowli.

At Women Police Station Chelapura, traffic coming from Mitti Ka Sher will not allowed towards Murgi Chowk and will be diverted towards Ghasi Bazar and Chelapura. At Mitti Ka Sher, traffic coming from Gulzar House and Urdu Galli will not be allowed towards Chelapura and will be diverted towards Bhagwan Devi Hospital and Ghansi Bazar.

At Moosa Bowli Junction, traffic coming from City College and Pardiwada will not be allowed towards Murgi Chowk and will be diverted towards Puranapool and City College.

Similarly, at Himmatpura Junction (if necessary), traffic coming from Falaknuma and Bela will not be allowed towards Panch Mohalla and will be diverted towards Falaknuma, Bela, and Fateh Darwaza.

Old City of Hyderabad remains closed

Most of the shops and business establishments in the Old City of Hyderabad remain closed on Wednesday.

At many places including Charminar, black flags were seen. Many roads also wear a deserted look.