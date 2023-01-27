Hyderabad: Petex India, Asia’s largest pet show to begins today

Hyderabad: Asia’s largest gathering of pet industry professionals, pet parents, and pets, PetEx India, will begin today at the Hitex Exhibition centre.

Organized by Hitex in association with the Hyderabad Canine Club (HCC), the three-day event will commence on Friday and end on Sunday.

Also Read Petex India pet animal kingdom in the country kicks off in HYD

The event will showcase more than 500 dogs belonging to 30 different breeds participating in a series of fun events, that will be judged by a jury of eight international members.

PetEx India is a premier exhibition that is a perfect platform for the pet industry, manufacturers, wholesalers, and service providers to present products for pets to consumers.

The event will draw the top dogs and breeders from across the country, featuring 75 exhibitors covering almost the entire requirement of pet needs.

Pet parents interested in participating can enroll their dogs on the website.