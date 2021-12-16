Hyderabad: Petition to remove fixed speed limit on ISB road

Hyderabad: A petition has been filed for the removal of the fixed speed limit of 30 kilometers per hour on the Indian School of Business road that leads towards the financial district, Narsingi, Kollur, and other areas.

The petition filed by Sameer Dubey has been signed by 1000 citizens and has been addressed to Director General of Police M. Mahendar Reddy, Principal Secretary (Home) Ravi Gupta, Telangana Home Minister Mahmood Ali, Minister of Municipal Administration Urban Development, and KT Rama Rao and Additional commissioner of traffic police Vijay Kumar.

The petition states that the fixed speed limit has become a cause of nuisance to motorists who use the route to head to their offices and homes nearby. The petition also alleges that the fixed limit has been set for financial benefits to the traffic police.

Dubey a resident of Narsinghi compiled data based on the RTI that revealed the number of challans filed by the traffic police.

“A road that is so wide and has a slope to it how can people drive at a speed limit of 30 kmph? I have been fined four times till now driving about 30 kmph. There is no rationale behind having such a low-speed limit for a six-lane road,” said Dubey to the Times of India.

Although commuters have complained of receiving challans for riding over 30kmph, police state otherwise.

“Despite the speed limit being fixed at 30 kmph we are giving relaxation of another 30 kmph on that stretch and issuing challan to only those were driving above 60 kmph. If there is anyone who has been issued challan for driving below 60 kmph can approach us and we will waive it off,” said circle Inspector traffic, Narasimha Reddy.