MTech student dies by suicide at Hyderabad university

Hyderabad: A postgraduate student at University of Hyderabad was found hanging in her hostel room on Monday night.

Mounika, who hails from Karimnagar district was pursuing M.tech (Nano science and Technology) at University of Hyderabad. On Monday evening, fellow students found her hanging in the room and they alerted the university staff.

On receiving information, a team of Gachibowli police reached the spot and shifted the dead body to Government hospital morgue for conducting post morterm. The police have reportedly found a note belonging to the deceased student at the hostel room.

A case under suspicious death has been registered and investigation is underway. The investigators are trying to ascertain reason behind the extreme step.