Hyderabad: Pharma student, who weaved fake rape attempt, dies by suicide

Hyderabad: Two weeks after the Rachakonda police debunked the alleged kidnap and rape attempt on the Hyderabad outskirts, the 19-year-old pharmacy student who weaved up the false story died by suicide this morning, police said.

The woman, who was residing at her uncle’s place in Ghatkesar after the whole fiasco, is known to have committed suicide by consuming sleeping pills. When found in an unconscious state, she was immediately rushed to a government hospital but was declared brought dead.

Ghateksar police have registered a case. Further details are awaited.

On February 10, police informed that they rescued a 19-year-old pharmacy college student from her alleged abduction, rape and murder attempt near Nagaram village in Ghatkesar. The police said that they were able to track the van carrying her based on the signals from her mobile phone and later, found her in a semi-undressed and a ‘traumatic’ state.

She had accused an auto-rickshaw driver and three others for the incident.

An extensive investigation that followed revealed that no such incident took place and that the girl has been bluffing all along.