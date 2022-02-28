Hyderabad: Pile of garbage mounts near Badshahi Ashurkhana

Hyderabad: The Badshahi Ashurkhana, located near Charminar, has not been cleaned for nearly ten days. Classified as a Class 1 heritage site under the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and recognised as a protected monument under the Heritage department, it is unfortunate that the construction presents such a shoddy picture currently.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Murtuza Moosavi, the caretaker of the Ashurkhana said that the piling up of dirt and debris is concerning.

“Any tourist who visits Hyderabad stops by at Charminar first and in the same vein, visits the Badshahi Ashurkhana. Heritage walks were conducted the last two Sundays and the presence of the garbage pile is a cause for embarrassment,” he said.

Moosavi, a few days ago, raised the issue with Srinivas, the Municipal Health Officer (MHO) of Circle 9 who said that the garbage would be cleaned away soon. However, as per Moosavi’s claims, the MHO has been unresponsive since that conversation. “When I contacted the MHO’s supervisor, he stated that the lack of vehicles meant for disposing the garbage could be the reason for the problem,” added Moosavi.

Despite repeated attempts, Siasat.com was unable to contact Zonal commissioner Samrat Ashok Nama.

What is the Badshahi Ashurkhana?

The Badshahi Ashurkhana was constructed between 1592-96, some time after the Charminar was built in 1591. Like other Ashurkhanas, this one too saw bad days for nearly a century after the Qutb Shahi dynasty fell to Aurangzeb’s army in 1687. And it wasn’t until Nizam Ali (the second monarch of the Asaf Jahi dynasty) came to power that the Badshahi Ashurkhana was given an annual grant.

An Ashurkhana is where Shia Muslims mourn during Ashura, the 10th of Moharram. The place is dedicated to Imam Hussain, a grandson of prophet Muhammad who was killed in the battle of Karbala. Hussain was the son of Imam Ali, the prophets son-in-law (and cousin).

(The story will be updated as and when the Zonal Commissioner responds.)