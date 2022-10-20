Hyderabad: ‘Pitch in the Ring’ organised by Telangana State Innovation Cell

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 20th October 2022 5:26 pm IST
An innovator pitched his idea in Hyderabad on Wednesday

Hyderabad: Pitch in the Ring was organised on Wednesday at T-hub by Telangana State Innovation Cell (TSIC) with 23 innovators.

The innovator scouted through the last four editions of the house innovator campaign, showcasing their innovations to a diverse set of stakeholders from the State Innovation Ecosystem. The initiative is aimed towards mapping the support mechanisms from various ecosystem entities to innovators. 

Also Read
Hyderabad: Rachakonda police busts online horse betting racket

TSIC in partnership with Resolute4IP released a Pocket Guide which is a good starting point for innovators to sensitise on all the forms of IPs including who can file, governing laws, and terms of protection and renewals.

MS Education Academy

The Chief Investigating Officer (CIO) stated that such platforms for innovators are a significant move to catapult their innovation to the market and get more recognition.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button