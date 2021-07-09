Hyderabad: PJTSAU signs 4 MoUs with different organizations

Hyderabad: The Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University (PJTSAU) on Thursday had signed 4 Memorandum of Understandings (MoU’s) with four different organizations through virtual mode.

Dr S Sudheer Kumar, Registrar, PJTSAU, signed the MoUs in the presence of Dr V Praveen Rao, the university’s Vice-Chancellor at committee hall-1 in the administrative building at Rajendranagar.

The first MoU was signed by Swaroopa Glory, director-general, national institute of micro, small and medium enterprises with an aim to impart training to teachers on entrepreneurship and internship for students.

The second MoU entered with the National Cooperative Development Corporation(NCDC), New Delhi, with the aim to train farmers on campus and off-campus on cooperative aspects in agriculture and make provision for summer internship to MBA(ABM) students. MoU was executed by NCDC, Hyderabad, Regional Director Mr Vamshi Krishna Dubasi.

The third MoU was signed by Sanjiv Kanwar, managing director, Yara fertilizers, Gurgoan based firm, to promote areas of common interest like balanced crop nutrition, use of drones, de-carbonization and agriculture.

The fourth and final MoU was signed by Tech Mahindra with PJTSAU to work on issues related to agri – tech and allied sectors for sustainable development.