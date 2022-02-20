Hyderabad: Plan on anvil for digital education in govt schools

Hyderabad: In order to promote the “Hamari Basti – Hamara school” program, the state Ministers from the city Mohammed Mehmood Ali, Srinivas Yadav, MLAs, Mayor, and Dy Mayor GHMC held a meeting on Saturday.

Speaking to the Media, Mehmood Ali and Sriniwas Yadav told that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had launched the “Hamari Basti Hamara School” program to provide private school-like facilities in the city’s government schools. The standard of education will also be raised in these schools.

They said that the state government had allocated Rs.7289 cr for this program. There are 690 government schools in the limits of Hyderabad District which include 499 primary, 9 pre-primary, and 182 high schools where about 1.25 lakh students are studying.

The ministers said that 239 schools will be promoted in the first phase of the program. The officials are directed to identify 10 schools in each constituency of the district. The identified schools will be provided with basic facilities like electricity, drinking water, clean toilets, kitchen sheds, and furniture. Classrooms will be repaired or renovated and fencing will be erected in these schools.

The officials are directed to prepare a plan for digital education in schools.