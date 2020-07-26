Hyderabad: Plasma of COVID recovered patient needed

26th July 2020
Coronavirus cases in Telangana
Representational Photo

Hyderabad: A resident of Neknampur, Manikonda, Syed Ali Qasim, aged 62 years, has been tested positive for coronavirus. He was admitted to Apollo Hospital, Jubilee Hills.

Today, he is likely to be shifted to Thumbay Hospital, Chaderghat.

As the health of the patient is not recovering, doctors at the hospital suggested his family members to arrange plasma of COVID recovered patient.

COVID recovered persons who are willing to donate plasma can contact Qasim’s son, Syed Ali Ibrahim at his cellphone number, 8374971377.

Hyderabad
