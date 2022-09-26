Hyderabad: Platform ticket prices hiked at Kacheguda for Dussehra

Hyderabad: Amid Dussehra festivities in Telangana, South Central Railway (SCR) has raised the Kacheguda platform ticket price from Rs 10 to Rs 20.

According to media reports, it is expected that during Dussehra festivities, the crowd will increase on platforms. To avoid the flow of the public on platforms the SCR increased the price of the platform.

The price increase will be in effect for tickets up until October 9th, 2022.

Platform tickets at Kacheguda Railway Station have been increased in order to control the flow of the general population onto the platforms and prevent inconvenience to genuine passengers during the celebrations.

“Temporary Increase in Platform Ticket Price to Rs. 20/- at #Kacheguda Railway Station during #Dussehra Festival Season. The hike in platform ticket price is applicable up to 09th October, 2022. *Rail users may kindly note the same and extend cooperation,” SCR tweeted.