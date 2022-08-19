Hyderabad: POCSO court awards life term to youth for sexually assaulting minor girl

Hyderabad: A POCSO cum metropolitan sessions court of Malkajgiri on Thursday sentenced a 19-year-old youth to life imprisonment for sexually assaulting a minor girl three years ago.

As per the complaint that was received by Jawahar Nagar Police on December 6, 2019, Raja Joshua who used to make conversation with the victim, then 15-year-old, had lured her to elope and then took her to Cheryala village of Keesara Mandal to sexually assault her by making false promises. Later, the youth left the victim at the Yapral bus stop and fled away.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered against the youth.

During the investigation, the accused was arrested and remanded to judicial custody.

After the trial, POCSO court judge B Suresh awarded a life term to the youth and imposed a fine of Rs 2,000.

The first investigating officer of the case P. Bikshapathi Rao, second investigating officer, K. Shiva Kumar ADCP Kushaiguda, CDO S.Satish of Jawahar Nagar PS, Addl PP K. Raji Reddy and Addl PP V. Buchi Reddy have attended the court proceeding.

Rachakonda police commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat IPS, and Addl CP Rachakonda G Sudheer Babu IPS, appreciated the investigating officers, CDO, Addl PPs, SHO Jawahar Nagar K.Chandra Shekar, ACP Kushaiguda Sadhana Rashmi Perumal IPS, DCP Malkajgiri Rakshitha K Murthy, IPS for their efforts.