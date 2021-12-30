Hyderabad police announce traffic restrictions on New Years eve

Hyderabad: In view of the New Year’s Eve celebrations, Cyberabad Traffic Police have issued instructions including certain restrictions on select roads and closure of flyovers on Friday, December 31 in view of New Year celebrations.

Here are the traffic restrictions

Closure of certain roads

The Nehru Outer Ring Road will be closed for light motor vehicles except those bound towards the airport from 10 pm to 5 am.

The PVNR Expressway will be closed for vehicles except for those bound towards the airport from 10 pm to 5 am.

Following flyovers will be totally closed for all vehicular and pedestrian movement from 11 pm to 5 am

Cyber Towers flyover

Gachibowli flyover

Bio-diversity flyovers 1 & 2

Forum Mall-JNTU flyover

Road No 45 flyover and Durgam Cheruvu Bridge

Babu Jagjivan Ram flyover (Balanagar)

The other instructions issued by the Cyberabad police include instructing drivers/operators of cabs/taxi/auto-rickshaw drivers (contract carriages) to be in proper uniform and carry all their documents. They were directed to not refuse ride on hire to any public and a penalty of Rs 500 will be imposed in the form of e-challan if refused. Citizens can send such complaints on WhatsApp numbers with details of vehicle, time, place etc.

Any bar/ pub/ club etc., knowingly or negligently allowing their customers/associates to drive after consuming alcohol in their premises will be dealt strictly as per law and the managements concerned will be prosecuted for abetting the crime.

The police said extensive checks for drunk driving would be held across all the roads in Cyberabad limits and vehicles will be taken for temporary safe custody on non-production of documents. On such seizure of the vehicles, the citizens shall have to make their own arrangements for further travel.

Consequences of drunk driving

Those found driving vehicles under the influence of alcohol will have DD cases booked against them and all of them would be sent to court in due time.