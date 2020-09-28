Hyderabad police arrest 3 for betting on IPL match

Hyderabad: Three persons have been arrested on Sunday in the city for organizing betting on an Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket match. The Hyderabad Commissioner’s Taskforce (west) team captured Susheel Singh (39) of Golconda, Anil Singh (40) of Mangalhat at Golconda, Madduri Sudhakar (36) of Borabanda.

Police said, “The two persons Susheel and Anil, were collecting money from punters directly or through e-wallet and organizing betting for the ongoing IPL matches and police seized Rs 20,000 cash and a mobile phone from them.” They handed over to the Golconda police station for further action.

B Gattu Mallu, Inspector Task Force, said, “Sudhakar of Vinayakanagar in Borabanda was organizing cricket betting from his house and accepting bets over cell phones for the ongoing IPL matches and police seized Rs 13,000 and one mobile phone from him. The man along with the seized Property handed over to the SR Nagar police station for further action.”