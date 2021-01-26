Hyderabad police arrest doctor from Indore for online trading fraud

Hyderabad: The Cyber Crime Cell from Rachakonda Police on Monday arrested a 37-year-old doctor from Madhya Pradesh for allegedly committing online fraud.

The accused has been identified as Aditya Godbole, a resident of Indore in Madhya Pradesh. According to the investigation officer, the accused was tracked after a victim from Nagole, on seeing a Facebook post, lost Rs. 41,98,508 after he invested the money in ‘Forex’ trading.

It was revealed during the investigation that the trading company was run by a Chinese national identified as Mao Zhibin along with Annie Pierce alias Monica who was working as an advisory manager and induced customers to invest the funds in the Forex trading.

The police informed that both the accused are still absconding and the police are trying to track their location.

According to the police, the arrested accused, Dr Aditya befriended Zibin and Monica when he was in China and started running the trading app together for which he opened an office in India.

As per the technical evidence collected, the Cyber Crime Cell of Rachakonda Police went to Indore and apprehended Dr Aditya. He was then brought to Hyderabad and has been sent to judicial remand.