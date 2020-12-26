Hyderabad: Police arrest eight transgenders for ‘extorting’ money

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Police have begun a drive against transgenders who are allegedly extorting money from people in public places. As many as eight transgenders were arrested by police on Saturday for allegedly harassing ‘innocent’ people and extracting money.

The initiative follows after the police received several complaints that a group of transgenders were paying visiting during certain occasions such as wedding ceremonies, etc., and demanding money from the organizers.

According to a complainant, a group of transgenders arrived at his house on the occasion of his son’s marriage and demanded Rs. 20,000. “They threatened me if I won’t pay them the demanded amount they will create nuisance near my house,” the complainant alleged.

According to police, when the complainant refused to pay money, they created panic and frightened the complainant, after which the complainant gave them an amount of Rs. 16,500 due to fear.

After receiving the complaint, police from Bachupally station arrested eight transgenders.

The police have registered a case against the group under section 384 (Punishment for extortion) and r/w 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Police stated that the group used to conduct recce through their auto drivers and gather information about the scheduled dates of functions conducted on auspicious days.

“After collecting details, the accused gang would visit the places and demand huge money from organizers,” police said.

The Cyberabad Police have stated that stringent action will be taken against those who harass the public and extract money.