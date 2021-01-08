Hyderabad: Police arrest five African nationals for cyber fraud

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda police here on Friday arrested five Delhi based African people for their involvement in cyber fraud.

According to Rachakonda Commissioner of Police, Mahesh Bhagwat, the gang of five who came to India on business and travel visas, was operating from a rented flat in New Delhi and were cheating innocent Hyderabadis.

The accused were involved in four cases which were all related to cyber fraud and used an app called Dingtone to display its targeted country code.

The commissioner further stated that the gang used to target people through fake female accounts on social media. They would befriend people on social media platforms and after getting close they would induce people into sending huge amounts of money and expensive gifts. After committing the offence, they would destroy the SIM cards, police said.

Apart from being good at befriending people online, they were good with speaking in Indian accent and would also believably speak in the voice of women.

The police seized mobile phones, passports and Wi-fi routers from them. The accused were produced before the court and remanded in judicial custody, police said.