Hyderabad: Police arrest habitual offender, around Rs 60k seized

Hyderabad: A notorious criminal was arrested by Mirchowk police for allegedly stealing money and mobile phones. The officials seized Rs 60 thousand, a mobile phone, and one two-wheeler.

The accused was identified as Mohammed Allahuddin Tabrez (28), a resident of Makka Colony. There are a lot of cases against him in several stations.

According to a press release, the accused has stolen around 1,35,000 in cash. The accused committed theft by visiting stores and ordering commodities all while introducing himself as an Imam working for a charity organization and pretending to be purchasing goods to donate to the underprivileged and needy.

During the chat, he begged the owners for thousands of rupee notes in denominations of 50/-, 100/-, and 200/- rupees to donate to poor and needy people and to purchase various products in other stores, and promises them more money.

When victims hand over cash, he instructs them to send a staffer with him to the nearest ATM to withdraw the cash and pass it over. But after diverting the staff’s attention he fled away from that place.

The officials have registered a case under IPC 379 (Whoever commits theft shall be punished with imprisonment), 420 (deals with Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property).