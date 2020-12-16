Hyderabad: Police arrests fake doctor in Balapur

Hyderabad: Meerpet police arrested a fake doctor for illegal medical practice on Wednesday. The accused allegedly produced fake certificates to dupe people and was running a private clinic at Meerpet village in Balapur Mandal in the outskirts of Hyderabad.

Acting on a tip, the police caught the doctor red-handed at his clinic.

Police officials stated that they received the complaint from a patient of the clinic, who alleged that the doctor was running the clinic illegally without any authentic medical degree.

“We even came to know that illegal activities were being performed at the clinic,” police said.

Meanwhile, the Department of Public Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday recommended stringent action against the hospitals housing fake medical practitioners, which are violating the clinical establishment act (2010). In a letter to the district medical officers (DMOs), the department also directed them to verify the authenticity of the doctors.