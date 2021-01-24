Hyderabad police arrests inter-state dacoit gang

Hyderabad: In a joint operation yesterday, Cyberabad and Rachakonda Police have succeeded in apprehending inter-state dacoit gang members who had looted 25 kgs of gold ornaments from Tamil Nadu’s Muthoot Finance, Krishnagiri District on gunpoint. The police arrested the gang members within 24 hours of their committing the crime.

Speaking in a press conference, The Cyberabad Police Commissioner said that the gang members based in Bengaluru had entered with their arms into Muthoot Finance Branch at Krishnagiri Hosur Road. After threatening the finance company staff with guns, they decamped with 25 kgs of gold ornament. They hid the arms and the gold ornaments in a container parked at Tamil Nadu Karnataka border.

Krishna District Superintendent of Police B Gangadhar and the officials of Muthoot Finance contacted the Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar and Rachakonda Commissioner of Police Mahesh Bhagwat and expressed their doubt that the gang may travel towards north through Telangana. The city cops set up armed police check posts at midnight and alerted all the border police stations and conducted searches of all the passing vehicles. In the wee hours of Saturday, the accused, who were traveling in an SUV were intercepted at Tondupally village in Ranga Reddy district. The container was stopped near Medchal. The stolen gold jewelry, seven firearms, and 89 live rounds were recovered from the arrested persons.