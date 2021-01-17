Hyderabad police arrests more accused in Bowenpally Kidnap case

Hyderabad: The City Police arrested more number of accused in the sensational Bowenpally kidnap case of hockey player K. Praveen Kumar and his two brothers.

They arrested Madala Siddartha, who had extended support to the prime accused in the case and former minister of AP Bhuma Akhila Priya and his gang members. Siddartha is an event manager. He had arranged 20 persons to the other accused in the case to kidnap the victims. He also provided his Swift Desire Vehicle for executing the plan.

Revealing the details of the kidnap case, Hyderabad CP Anjani Kumar said that The accused Guntur Srinu had contacted Madala Siddhartha and explained his plan and requested to arrange 15-20 Boys to execute their plan and promised to pay an amount of Rs. 5 Lakhs to him exclusively and Rs. 25,000/- to each person and also paid an amount of Rs. 74,000 to him on different dates.

The CP said that Srinu had also provided shelter in “At Home” Lodge, near Forum Mall in Kukatpally to Siddartha and his gang members.

He had also taken measurement of all to secure formal cloths to be worn during commission of offence, the CP said. Kumar said that the arrested accused persons would be produced in the concerned Court for judicial remand. He also said that Efforts Were under progress to arrest the remaining accused persons involved in this case.