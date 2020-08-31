Hyderabad police book cases for taking out Ashura procession

Hyderabad, Aug 31 : Hyderabad police on Monday booked leaders and members of various Shia groups for taking out Youm-e-Ashura procession in violation of Telangana High Court orders.

The cases were booked in five different police stations in the old city of Hyderabad, a day after hundreds of people attended the procession in violation of the court and police orders.

The historic ‘Bibi Ka Alam’ procession was taken out to mark the martyrdom of Imam Hussein in the battle of Karbala.

The High Court had refused permission for the procession in view of COVID-19 pandemic. It had permitted only 12 people to carry the ‘Alam’ in a vehicle.

Though the ‘Alam’ was taken out in a van instead of a caparisoned elephant like in the past, hundreds of people violated the orders by joining the procession. The Shia mourners flagellated themselves with knives and other sharp-edged weapons.

Cases were booked against leaders of various Shia groups under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 341 (Wrongful restraint), 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 and 270 (Act likely to spread the infection of any disease dangerous to life) and Section 51 (a) (b) of National Disaster Management Act and Sec (3) Epidemic Diseases Act.

The cases were registered at Mirchowk, Chaderghat, Rein Bazaar, Dabeerpura and Charminar police stations on complaints by the police officers concerned.

Najaf Ali Shoukath, president, Matami Gurohan or groups of mourners, Mujtaba Ali, Raza Abedi, Parvez and Hyder Hussain were among those booked

The High Court, while denying permission for the procession last week, had said that if its order was violated, the Commissioner of Police would be authorised to take action.

Though the organisers had given an undertaking that no procession would be taken out, as soon as ‘alam’ was carried out of Bibi Ka Alawa in Dabeerpura, hundreds of people came out on streets and soon it turned into a huge procession.

Source: IANS

