Hyderabad Police booked cases against 33k lockdown violators

Hyderabad: With many people defying the police’s orders to not be out and about of their homes in their vehicles, the traffic police is using Automated Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) to identify vehicles violating lockdown restrictions.

The police not only just punishing the violators but also filing cases against the motorists who are commuting on roads without any purpose. From day one of the lockdown special announcements are being made by the traffic police not to ride vehicles on the road if anyone does vehicles will be seized.

Anil Kumar, Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) said to control unnecessary movement and strictly impose the ‘within the three-kilometre rule.’ This is being done using the ANPR cameras. “After identification, police will bookcases against the lockdown violators,” he said.

The police are using artificial intelligence-based analytics and video analytics to identify which vehicle and owners are violating this rule.

Meanwhile, the traffic police booked 8,495 non-contact cases on Friday in the city against the motorist for violating the rules and detaining 185 vehicles during the special drive. A total of 688 cases have been registered by the police.

Number of motorists booked in Hyderabad City

24 March 25 March 26 March 27 March 8, 625 7, 497 9, 045 8, 495 TOTAL 33, 662

