Hyderabad police books 6 cases for Muharram procession

By SM Bilal Updated: 31st August 2020 1:39 pm IST
Traditional Bibi ka Alam on DCM Vehicle earlier on Elephant procession started early in view of Covid-19 pandemic,

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police have registered six cases in connection with the 10th Muharrum Bibi Ka Alam procession for violation of lockdown rules.

The suo-moto cases have been registered in the Mirchowk, Chaderghat, Rein Bazaar, Dabeerpura and Charminar police stations following complaints made by police officers who were deputed bandobast duty and made complaint of violations.

The police officers alleged that despite lockdown rules in are force and Telangana High court orders the members of Shia Community have taken out a procession and also indulged in Khooni Matam.

It was for the first time in history, the historic ‘Bibi Ka Alam’ procession was taken out on a DCM van instead of an elephant, as is the tradition. Hundreds of members belonging to the Shia community people converged for the annual gathering in Hyderabad’s Old City to mark the annual historic Muharram procession on Sunday.

The cases have been booked under IPC section 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 341 (wrongful restraint),269 (Negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life),270( malignantly does any act likely to spread the infection of any disease dangerous to life)

The police have also invoked the Disaster Management Act 1950, The Epidemic Diseases Act 1897 and Government orders issued for Covid-19 pandemic control against the persons who had violated the orders.

