Hyderabad: Police books 6478 persons for flouting mask rule in state

Hyderabad: Telangana police have started cracking down on those violating the mask rule across the state. In just six days the police have booked as many as 6478 persons for flouting the mask rule.

In tri-urban Commissionersates 3214 cases were booked, where as in Hyderabad 2030, Rachakonda 670 and 514 in Cyberabad.

In six urban commissionerates 1374 cases were booked for not wearing masks at public places and in other districts 1890 cases have been booked.

The Telangana Government has passed orders to book cases and to impose 1000 rupees fine against those persons who do not wear masks at public places.