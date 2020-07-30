Hyderabad Police books more than 200 people in 1 day for not wearing masks

Posted By Mohammed Hussain Last Updated: 30th July 2020 3:28 pm IST
Hyderabad Police books more than 200 people in 1 day for not wearing masks

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad City Police on Wednesday registered 2,275 cases against people for not wearing a face mask in public places amid COVID-19 outbreak.

The Government of India and also Government of Telangana has said that wearing a mask is compulsory for all in public places to control the spread of coronavirus.

“Fighting coronavirus virus is the responsibility of each and every citizen of Hyderabad, we are passing through a crucial phase of the pandemic, wear a mask when you step out of your house, Yesterday we had to book 2,275 cases against those moving in public places without a face mask,” Anjani Kumar, Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad City tweeted on Wednesday.

