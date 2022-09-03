Hyderabad: Police bust cricket betting racket, seize Rs 1.8L

Hyderabad: The south zone commissioner’s task force along with Chatrinaka police arrested four persons who were operating a cricket betting racket. They also seized Rs 1,81,000 and 4 cell phones from the arrested persons.

The arrested were identified Vijay Raj (39), A. Bharath (28), K Hemanth (30) and A Raju (40). Another accused, Ali, was found to be the main bookie. As he operates from Maharashtra, he remains absconding as of Saturday.

Also Read Those above 18 years must register to vote by Jan 1: Hyderabad DEO

The prime accused Vijay Raj developed an addiction to cricket betting during the lockdown and developed an acquaintance with one Ali, from Maharastra. Ali organized cricket betting by providing applications.

Vijay purchased Goldenexch.pro, an application used for “punting” money on cricket matches. Later, Vijay also provided User IDs and Passwords to other punters- Bharath, Hemanth and Raju. They then accepted betting offers during the Asia Cup T20 cricket matches.