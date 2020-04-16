Hyderabad police bust fake COVID-19 medicine racket

Hyderabad: Sleuths of Jubilee Hills police station have busted a racket that was allegedly involved in selling fake immunity booster for COVID-19 cure. The police have seized spurious material and incriminating material from the accused persons.

Bathini Raj Kumar a municipal contractor and resident of Shameerpet along with four associates P Subba Rao, N Uday Bhaskar, M Mahindra and Satish Reddy had allegedly prepared a fake immunity booster product by name “Natur Covid Abhaya” and were selling it online.

The accused persons had allegedly floated a firm by name SSEV Naturo Products (P) Ltd and prepared a fake product claiming to be the cure for the COVID-19. The accused persons were selling the fake product plastic container for each Rs. 285, through online with help of G-pay.



On seeing a pamphlet which claims to have invented the potential cure for Corona virus, Bathini Harinath Goud who belongs to a family which every year administers fish medicine for Asthma patients, had filed a complaint with the police.

“After the strenuous efforts the police identified the accused persons and arrested them. The police have also seized the fake medicine product from their possession” said DCP West Zone AR Srinivas.The prime accused Bathini Raj Kumar is believed to be the distant relative of Bathini Goud family.

