Hyderabad: Police challans deterrent to poor public

Hyderabad: In the name of enforcing lockdown the police continue to impose indiscriminate challans on the public. Thousands of public are being penalised under various rules of lockdown.

Though there has been a hue and cry from the petty vendors and small traders, the senior police nor public representatives are coming to their rescue. The police action is acting as a deterrent for their business but the cops are generating crores of rupees.

An auto driver pleads and touches feet of traffic Inspector Charminar @HYDTP for getting his vehicle released detained under #lockdown2021 rules. pic.twitter.com/tq2Ge5QMs5 — S.M. Bilal (@Bilaljourno) May 29, 2021

On Saturday a poor auto driver was allegedly abused by an Inspector working with the Hyderabad traffic wing at Charminar. The video of an auto driver touching the feet of the traffic cop pleading to release his vehicle went viral on social media, drawing sharp criticism from the public.

That’s not all, the purported video also shows the traffic cop abusing the man in filthy language.” The police action of issuing indiscriminate challans is playing a havoc on the lives of public, the police shall desist from targeting the poor petty vendors in just 4 hours of relaxation time”said Amjedullah Khan Khalid former corporator and MBT spokesperson.

On Saturday itself the police have imposed 11513 challans for lockdown violations while Cyberabad police booked 58050 challans since begining of lockdown..