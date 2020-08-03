Hyderabad police closes 31 rowdy sheets in Old city

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police on Monday closed as many as 31 rowdy sheeters in old city. This decision was taken by Police Commissioner Hyderabad Anjani Kumar after reviewing the criminal record for the past three months.

According to Police Commisisoner the filed verification was done in order to find out whether the rowdies were were active in the field of crime and if not, whether their names could be deteted from the history sheets.

“Keeping in view of the good conduct and non- indulgence in criminal activities, we decided to close down sheets of 31 persons belnging to various parts of old city. Police want give them an opportunity to live a decent life along with their families” City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar said during a function organised at Salarjung museaum on Monday.