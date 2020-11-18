Hyderabad Police Commisoner asks cops officials to gear up for GHMC polls

Hyderabad: After the announcement of dates from the State’s election Commission the Hyderabad police are gearing up for the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections to be held on December 1.

During the meeting held on Tuesday Anjani Kumar, Hyderabad Police Commissioner briefed the police officials about the various steps to be taken to ensure free and peaceful elections.

At the meeting, he asked the police to ensure that all weapons of the private persons are deposited at the local police stations or the arms dealers in the city.

The goal of the city police is to see that the elections are held peacefully without any conflicts or riots. “Special focus should be on rowdy sheeters and trouble mongers who violate election rules. The rowdy sheeters are likely to create trouble and fear in public. All Non-Bailable Warrants pending should be executed and unsocial elements bound over for good conduct,” he directed the officials.

Anjani Kumar further speaking to the police officials said that Hyderabad have always earned a good name for holding peaceful elections and so should it do this elections as well.

In the coming days the police will be forming teams at the police station level to monitor the campaign, activities of the local trouble mongers and arrange bandobast for poll campaigns.

Additional Commissioner (Law and order), D S Chauhan, Additional Commissioner (Crime), Shikha Goel and other senior officers participated in the meeting.