Hyderabad police commissioner inspects patrol and interceptor vehicles

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar inspected 55 patrolling and 16 interceptor vehicles of the police force. He advised their drivers to follow the standard operating system to keep a watch on criminals to prevent crimes, to undertake community patrolling and emergency response duty to maintain law and order effectively.

Anjani Kumar also advised his men to keep watch on inter-state criminal gangs and use crime mapping apps from time to time to identify the crime-prone areas and revise the patrol route map. Strangers must be intercepted to check about their antecedents and searched.

The commissioner advised his men to create a sense of security among women and children by intensifying their night patrolling and arranging crime awareness programs in community groups.

Kumar advised his men to keep abreast with crime, criminal intelligence and criminal surveillance to keep a vigil on criminals.

The police commissioner presented momentos to 6 police personnel for keeping their vehicles in good condition.