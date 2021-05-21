Hyderabad police Commissioner warns action against lock down violators

Hyderabad: Police Commissioner Hyderabad Anjani Kumar on Friday warned the public not to venture of their houses after the relaxation hours of lock down.

In a strict warning posted on the official twitter handle, the Commissioner Police said many people are not serious about lock down. They exposing society to corona threat by casual movements on road.

Police Commissioner Hyderabad message on twitter

“This is a warning that we will be very firm from May 22, after 10 am do not come out of home” said Commissioner. Many newspapers and TV channels have highlighted the violation of lock down rules by public across the city.

In order to implement total compliance, the police has taken a decision to be more stricter from May 22.