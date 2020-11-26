Hyderabad police commissioner warns hate mongers

Hyderabad: Police Commissioner Hyderabad Anjani Kumar has warned of stern action against those who are trying to incite religious hatred in the city and disturb the peace and tranquility.

He warned that any untoward incidents in Hyderabad due to false propaganda would have to pay a heavy price. He said that PD Act would be invoked against the hate mongers who try to breach the peace.

In a message, Anjani Kumar told that in the ongoing GHMC election campaign, politicians are indulging in spat of words that are hate in nature.

He said, “Elections will come and go, but the city of Hyderabad and the people will be forever.” A lot of people are coming to the election campaign. There is a false propaganda being spread through social media.

Conspiring to create religious conflicts and spread of false propaganda will be dealt firmly.He appealed to the people not to believe the rumors.

He urged the public to expose the communal minds trying to disturb the city during these important times of election. They are using social media to spread fake news. Let us join hands to keep city safe and happy.



While some anarchist forces in the city of Hyderabad are conspiring to provoke for causing unrest in the city, the Government has given specific instructions to police officials to act tough on mischief mongers