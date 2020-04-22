Hyderabad: Police complaint filed against Arnab Goswami

Hyderabad: The Republic TV Editor Arnab Goswami is in headlines now days for his alleged instigating discussions over TV Channel. A youth congress leader in Hyderabad has filed a complaint with the Hussainialam police station i for allegedly defaming Congress Party president Sonia Gandhi and also trying to create a communal divide in the country.

Anil Kumar Yadav, Congress youth leader and son of former Secundrabad congress MP Anjan Kumar Yadav in Hussainialam has filed a written complaint alleging that Arnab Goswami during a television debate “Puchta Hain Bharat” of Republic Channel had blamed Congress president Sonia Gandhi for the lynching and murder of Sadhus in Palghar in Maharashtra.

The youth congress leader also alleged that Arnab Goswami was trying to give a communal colour to the Maharashtra Palghar incident and attempting to provoke communal violence in the country through his Republic TV debate shows.

“We have accepted the complaint and legal opinion is being sought over the com[laint” said Inspector Hussainialam Ramesh Kotwal.

