Hyderabad police conduct drive against drug menace

Hyderabad: To weed out the drug menace from Hyderabad, the police conducted extensive checking of private vehicles, RTC buses, autos, and pedestrians at Aramghar Crossroad, Rajendra Nagar.

The police seized huge quantities of Gutka and Ganja during their check.

During the check, a youth threw away a bag containing Ganja and started running away. However, the police apprehended him after a hot chase.

The police also seized rolling papers from the shops and booked their owners for selling tobacco, zarda, and gutkha.

The Police informed that the rolling papers are being used for Ganja pedaling. The Police appealed to the public to inform them of Gutka and Ganja. They assured that the identity of the informers shall be kept anonymous.