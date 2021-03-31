Hyderabad police conduct “Wear a mask” awareness programme

Hyderabad: Amid COVID-19 surge and State Government making the wearing of mask compulsory, the Hyderabad police have taken up initiatives to create awareness on the safety measures to be taken by the public.

Police Commissioner Hyderabad, Anjani Kumar on Wednesday organized a awareness programme at Basheerbagh cross roads.

Senior police officials Shikha Goel, Additional CP (Crimes), Anil Kumar, Additional CP (Traffic), Tarun Joshi, Joint Commissioner Special Branch were holding placards ‘Use Masks and Protect Your Families’. The police officials have highlighted the importance of using face mask to stay safe in view of the ongoing pandemic.

Police Commissioner said that the Corona cases are rising across the state and in other states too and the public shall wear mask when they are in public places.

He informed that traffic police will conduct regular awareness programs highlighting the importance of mask.