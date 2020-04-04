Hyderabad: Police constable attacked in the old city

Hyderabad: A police constable attached with Chandrayangutta police station in the south zone was attacked by two motorcycle-borne assailants on Saturday evening.

Praveen Kumar a police constable No.1789, who was on patrolling duty came under attack near Chandrayangutta Cross Roads. According to the sources, two unknown assailants who were two-wheeler targeted the cop with iron resulting in causing bleeding injury.

Immediately the police constable was shifted to a corporate hospital at Kanchanbagh and his condition is stable. The police have registered a case and investigation is underway. The police are trying to track the assailants with the help of CCTV footage.

