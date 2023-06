Hyderabad: A Police constable on security duty at the Mint Compund died on Thursday, after his gun allegedly misfired.

The constable, Ramaiah, was posted as a security guard at the government printing press. The incident occurred while he was cleaning a service rifle.

The police officer died on the spot after a bullet pierced into his body, leading to grievous injuries.

Police have reached the spot and are investigating the incident.