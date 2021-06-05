Hyderabad: Police constable dies in fatal road accident

Hyderabad: A police constable working with the city police died in a fatal road accident today at Moosarambagh. G. Praneeth Kumar, the deceased, lost his life after a man riding a Bajaj Chetak rammed into the Activa he was driving. Kumar died on the spot after the collision.

According to the police, the accused has been identified as D. Murali Manohar Rao, a packing worker employed with a local Hindi vernacular. The police constable, Praneeth Kumar, was working at the north zone deputy commissioner of police’s office as a system operator. He was 27 years of age. He was attached to the DCP office after working prior with the Mahankali police station.

Prior to this, another police constable, working as a writer, also died in a road accident at Palamakula, Bangalore highway road in Shamshabad. A Cyberabad police official told Siasat.com that a Swift car hit the constable, M. Gunde Rao, while he was returning to the office after attending a marriage ceremony of his friend.

According to the Shamshabad police, constable M. Gunde Rao had served one year in the police. The driver of the car which hit him was arrested after the incident.