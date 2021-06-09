Hyderabad: Accused attacks cop with knife inside police station

Hyderabad: A police constable who was part of a team that was interrogating an accused person at Chilkalguda police station was attacked by the latter with a knife leaving him grievously injured.

On late Tuesday night, a team of police apprehended three persons Mamidi Shivanath, Mamidi Srinath, and Mamidi Hari after they allegedly attacked a kirana shop owner S Srikanth.

According to sources, Mamidi Hari and his sons allegedly inflicted injuries to Srikanth with a knife over a trivial issue for which they were taken into custody and shifted to police station.

Kiran Kumar, a police constable attached with the blue colts patrolling party was a part of the team which was interrogating the accused at the police station. Police said that during the interrogation, the accused Srinath, who had concealed a knife in his waist, suddenly attacked the constable.

During the attack Kiran Kumar sustained grievous injury over his neck and he was shifted to a corporate hospital.

The police have registered two separate cases against the accused persons and investigation is underway.