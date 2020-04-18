Hyderabad: Police constable tests positive for coronavirus

Hyderabad: A Police constables working at the Chikkadpally police station tested positive to COVID-19 on Saturday.

He was on sick leave for the last eight days. After the constable complained of fever, officials sanctioned him leave on medical grounds. As he developed high fever followed by COVID-19 virus symptoms, he was rushed to the Gandhi hospital from his residence at Munaganuru village in Turkayamjal near Hayathnagar on Saturday evening.

According to the officials, the victim was posted on duty at Gandhi Hospital, where all COVID 19 patients are being treated by the authorities of the state government.

The constable was taken to the isolation ward for treatment. The authorities have also rushed their family members to an isolation Center. The Telangana state has already registered 766 corona virus-positive cases. Of this, the virus has claimed the lives of 18 people so far. A total of 186 people have completely recovered from the virus so far.

Second incident in one week

This is the second incident of a police personnel testing positive for the coronavirus. A few days ago, a constable of Saifabad police station tested positive.

