Hyderabad police declines permission for September 8’Unity Rally’

Hyderabad: City police on Tuesday denied permission for taking out proposed Etihad Rally (Unity Rally) on September 8 at old city. Citing COVID-19 and forthcoming Ganesh festival accord was not allowed.

In wake of police denial for permission the Unity rally is postponed not cancelled, Tahreek Muslim Shabban shall be availing legal remedy by approaching Telangana High court soon said Mushtaq Malik.

President Tahreek Muslim Shabban Mohammed Mushtaq Malik alleged that Telangana Government and state police is acting as an agent of BJP.

He alleged that the senior police officials of Hyderabad police have kept him dark about the rejection of police permission and played a trick to avoid the legal ramifications.

The police have allegedly exhibited partisan attitude towards the Unity rally and while allowing a mass public meeting of BJP at historic Charminar last week.

Mushtaq Malik alleged that we were delibertaley diverted by the city police officials, though we applied permission on September 3 for taking out Unity rally from Charminar to Quli Qutub Shah stadium but few officers suggested to re-apply for permission from Gulzar Houz to stadium, despite this the permission was rejected just a day before the proposed rally.